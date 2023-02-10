Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

