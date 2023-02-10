USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,385 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,914,000 after purchasing an additional 547,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

