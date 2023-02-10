Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99,211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,185,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

