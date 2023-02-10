Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

