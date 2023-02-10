Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.