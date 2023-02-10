Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.71 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.