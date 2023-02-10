Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of EQT worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 2.3 %

EQT stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

