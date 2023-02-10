Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,268 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.31% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AQUA. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.