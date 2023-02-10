Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.28 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $111,972,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $208.62 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

