Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,650 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,991,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $316.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $489.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

