Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 36,720 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

HWM opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $41.42.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

