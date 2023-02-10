Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

