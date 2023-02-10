Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $246.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,469,299. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

