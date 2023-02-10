Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,847 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $52,986,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $884,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,814 shares of company stock worth $4,788,986 over the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

HOOD opened at $10.08 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

