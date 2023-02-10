Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,223,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

