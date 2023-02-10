Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AB opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

