Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

