Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,441 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 424,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,975,941 shares during the period.

PSLV stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

