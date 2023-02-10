Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 560,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 54.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 351,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 124,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

