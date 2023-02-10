Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 109.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CION stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.47. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.
In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
