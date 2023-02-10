Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 161,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile



Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

