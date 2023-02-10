iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lowered by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $70.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

