Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 490,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 322,443 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 261,661 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.