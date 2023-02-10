First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

