Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Read More

