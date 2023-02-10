494 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $226.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 648.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

