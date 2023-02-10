ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

