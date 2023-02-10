iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513,231 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 397,486 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 363,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 275,499 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

