Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,013,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBND stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

