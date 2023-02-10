Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after buying an additional 760,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,432,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 529,595 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,807,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.56 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

