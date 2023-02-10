Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,952 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SQ opened at $76.18 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91, a PEG ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.