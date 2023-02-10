Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.18 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

