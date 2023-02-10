Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

