Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 271,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

