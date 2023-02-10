Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 2.0 %

MMM stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

