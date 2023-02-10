Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,155,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,808,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,554 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

