Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 425,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

