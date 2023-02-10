Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 511.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.
Vale Stock Performance
Vale Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
