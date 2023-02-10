Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $175,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

