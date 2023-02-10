Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

