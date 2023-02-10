Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

