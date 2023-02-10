Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $44,488,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

