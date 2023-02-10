Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,260,000.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

American Century Multisector Income ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $48.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

