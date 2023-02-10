Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

