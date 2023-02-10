Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MPC opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.