Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $587,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DUHP stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.