Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.