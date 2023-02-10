Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,151 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

