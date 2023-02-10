Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

