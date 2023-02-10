Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.